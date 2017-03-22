Watch a Mazda RX7 FD3S and Nissan R35 GTR Duke It Out, Touge-Style

Hop in the front seat of a Nissan R35 GTR and go on a wild ride through the mountains of Japan. Greeted by the spacious growl of the VR38DETT headed up the incline, the video starts out with the Skyline successor in the lead.

You can watch its bulk get the best of it as the car pushes through the apexes of corners and absolutely gobble up any straight path that it happens to find. The tachometer, barely visible through the constant turning of the steering wheel, remains within power band. Each gear change is a snap, as a result of its rear-mounted six-speed dual clutch gearbox. I can't help but to think that it gives you a slight amount of stress to watch the expensive motor and drivetrain take such a beating. Once the cars reach the top, they turn around and make their way back to the bottom.

Now it's time for the FD3S RX7 to lead. You can immediately just hear the 13B Wankel engine from the RX7 scream like a hive of angry bees as it just destroys the corners. Frequently, the Mazda spits its unfinished dinner out of its exhaust in the form of ignited unburnt fuel (flames) in utter defiance of the R35's attempt to catch it. The rotary pushes itself even further, revving even higher, moving the RX7 out of view of the viewer. It's no wonder why the powerhouse that is the twin-turbo FD RX7 is coveted in the United States due to its rarity.

So who is the victor? To be honest, I'm not sure that I can answer that effectively. What I do know is that I want to go for a drive after watching this.