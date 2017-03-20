Final Form's Street-Style RX-7 Is An Exercise Of Constraint
Check out this proper '90s icon from Houston, Texas.
Is it car season yet? Although Monday, March 20, marks the first day of spring, New York City has only just gotten over last week's snow storm. But while we anxiously wait for the new builds 2017 has in store, Car culture documentarian Krispy shared his 4K coverage of Stance Wars Houston 2016 back in November.
Krispy took in Houston's sights and sounds, and more importantly, one of the cleanest street-style FD3S Mazda RX-7s I've seen (you can follow this RX-7 on Instagram @clayspec). Check it out below:
Last week, I shared a video that explored
And if Clayspec's build happens to inspire any readers out there, now is the time to buy an FD RX-7. A rotary resurgence is happening as time attack contenders in Japan are moving away from the brute force philosophy of AWD Evos and GT-Rs for more balanced and aerodynamically superior RX-7s for quicker lap times.
The aftermarket support for this '90s icon remains strong and considering there has not been another Wankel rotary sports car since the RX-8 ended production in 2012, the classic FD RX-7 stands to be a future collector car as well.