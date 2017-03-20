Final Form's Street-Style RX-7 Is An Exercise Of Constraint

Last week, I shared a video that explored Itasha culture in Japan, which featured an RE-Amemiya FD RX-7 with full Girl Und Panzer anime livery. And while Clayspec's red RX-7 also has a lot of accessories from the RE-Amemiya catalog, passing on the GT wing for a more subtle carbon fiber duck tail somehow makes this FD3S an exercise of constraint.

And if Clayspec's build happens to inspire any readers out there, now is the time to buy an FD RX-7. A rotary resurgence is happening as time attack contenders in Japan are moving away from the brute force philosophy of AWD Evos and GT-Rs for more balanced and aerodynamically superior RX-7s for quicker lap times.

The aftermarket support for this '90s icon remains strong and considering there has not been another Wankel rotary sports car since the RX-8 ended production in 2012, the classic FD RX-7 stands to be a future collector car as well.