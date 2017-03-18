Itasha Car Culture Celebrates Love, Life, And Anime
Itasha-style isn't popular, but these proud Otaku wouldn't have it any other way.
They say the car you drive is an extension of your personality. And if you thought bumper stickers say a lot about a driver, wait till you see
For readers that aren't familiar, "anime cars" are called
YouTube channel Tokyo Tuner hosted an Itasha meet to learn a little bit more about the unique tuner subculture, inviting proud owners to share a little about themselves and their car.
There's no profound origin story, though – the owners are simply passionate otaku who also happen to be car enthusiasts. And while
And while the square yards of vinyl cost a lot of money for no performance gains whatsoever (you really thought that sticker adds +5hp, huh?), it only goes to show there's more than one way to enjoy your pride and joy.
Check out