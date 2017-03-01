A Datsun 260Z SEMA Show Car Was Built In A Driveway

Some of you may be familiar with Chasing Js – Dominic Le and John Esteban previously displayed their rad 'Hakotora,' an SR20DET-powered Datsun Sunny pickup truck with a Hakosuka GT-R front end. It impressed a number of people, including Jay Leno, who later invited Dominic and the Hakotora to his garage.

It's not easy to one-up a project like the Hakotora. On paper, not even a vintage Fairlady Z is exciting enough for a sophomore album. After all, throwing parts together is one thing, but execution is another. But Chasing Js gets that.

The duo did their homework and pulled off a period-correct shakotan look for the Z car. The rare Gnose front-end is combined with aggressive over fenders that make just enough room for a set of Work Meister M1 wheels on Toyo Proxes T1 Sport tires. Finally, a tasteful John Player Works-style livery adds a little extra period flavor.

Under the hood is a mix of a little bit of old and new. Instead of getting rid of the original L24 motor for another SR20 or perhaps a big RB, Chasing J's opted to go a bit extra with a big single turbo Toyota 2JZ-GTE. The coolest thing of all? This Z wasn't built at a performance shop, but rather on their driveway.

While Chasing J's 260Z wasn't the only Z car at SEMA, the lovely execution and the surprising harmony of different styles and influences has made it definitely one of my favorites at SEMA. I can't wait to see what Chasing J's decides to build next.