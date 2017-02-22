Watch 1000+ HP Skyline GT-Rs Street Race And Get Caught By Cops

You can be sure something crazy is about to go down when there are a couple of GT-Rs on drag slicks congregating after dark. Notorious YouTube drag channel 1320Video met up with a bunch of GT-R guys at the outskirts of Sydney, where they let their Godzillas loose. And if you're even slightly familiar with the channel, then you'll know these aren't your run-of-the-mill GT-Rs.

The first GT-R we see is a gunship grey R35, which, according to the owner, recently received a brand new built motor with 67 mm turbos, apparently good for 1560 hp and an 8.22-second quarter mile. But the older R32 and R34 Skyline GT-R are no slouch either – each boasting more than 1,100 horsepower to the wheels.

Still, a showdown between the R32 and R35 ended as you would expect – despite the R32's immense traction off the line, the R35 completely walked away from the battle without breaking a sweat. Sadly, the runs ended abruptly when the cops crashed the party. Sadly, the cops pulled over the matte black R34 GT-R before we could see what it could do.

Still, the gang of drag GT-Rs got together the following night to do it all over again. This time, the R34 was back with a vengeance, terrorizing the streets and doing pulls like he's making up for all the fun he missed out on the night before.

Without further ado, feast your eyes and ears to all the insane stroker RB26DETT and VR38DETT goodness in the video below!