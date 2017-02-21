Ride Onboard The 1968 Nissan R381 'Monster Bird' At Fuji Speedway

According to the YouTube description, the Nissan R381 is powered by a 5.5 liter V8 and featured "innovative aero stabilizers." The Monster Bird had two independently moving aero elements (left and right), which perhaps provided more stability over high-speed banking corners.

Design-wise, the R381 body lines and aero treatment are strikingly similar to the Chaparral 2E that Phil Hill raced to victory at the 1966 Can-Am Laguna Seca race. But that's not the only similarity the R381 shares with the Chaparral – via Japanese Nostalgic Car, the Monster Bird's power unit is actually a small block Chevy V8, which was built by Mooneyes Japan to produce 450 horsepower. Nissan wouldn't have an in-house engine until the following year when it developed a 600-hp V12 engine for the R382.

Of course, Nissan's onboard video only shows the R381 making a parade lap. Still, just seeing other GT500 and GT3 race cars fly by at significantly faster speeds is enough to make me feel a bit nervous for the 1968 antique. To see the R381 at full-tilt against the Toyota 7, Daihatsu P5, Porsches, and Lolas, check out the video below: