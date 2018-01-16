850-HP Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon for Sale
This modified AMG wagon on Bring a Trailer is almost too much to handle.
It's almost impossible not to like performance station wagons, and this 2012 Mercedes-MAG E63 Wagon on Bring a Trailer might be one of the best custom ones we've seen yet. If the new 603-horsepower E63 S that recently set Nurburgring records wasn't cool enough, this example bumps the power output up by 247 horses.
This Mercedes now makes 850-hp and 960 pound-feet of torque thanks to a Kleemann Stage 3 package. The upgrade consists of an ECU flash tune and upgraded exhaust, downpipe, and turbochargers, all of which cost the owner $30,000 to have installed. Other upgrades include a carbon fiber air intake, plus suspension upgrades, engine cooling systems, diverter valves, and a limited-slip differential from Renntech.
Cosmetic modifications include carbon fiber mirror covers, bottom skirt, roof spoiler, and a matte racing stripe on the hood. A dark window tint can also be seen, adding to the sleeper aesthetic that this wagon is going for.
The car came from the factory with a black exterior paint and beige leather interior and is well-optioned with lots of driver convenience systems and luxury features. Some options include keyless startup, active massaging/bolstering seats, active lane keeping, and a premium sound system. It's also equipped with the AMG performance package that includes a custom AMG steering wheel.
Power comes from a (now heavily-modified) 5.5-liter Biturbo V-8 attached to a seven-speed Speedshift gearbox. It may not be a proper manual, but AMG's unique multi-clutch transmission is almost certainly needed to handle this ridiculous power increase. The E63 is rear-wheel drive, so we hope you have enough money to afford all of those rear tires you'll undoubtedly burn up.
