850-HP Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon for Sale

It's almost impossible not to like performance station wagons, and this 2012 Mercedes-MAG E63 Wagon on Bring a Trailer might be one of the best custom ones we've seen yet. If the new 603-horsepower E63 S that recently set Nurburgring records wasn't cool enough, this example bumps the power output up by 247 horses.

This Mercedes now makes 850-hp and 960 pound-feet of torque thanks to a Kleemann Stage 3 package. The upgrade consists of an ECU flash tune and upgraded exhaust, downpipe, and turbochargers, all of which cost the owner $30,000 to have installed. Other upgrades include a carbon fiber air intake, plus suspension upgrades, engine cooling systems, diverter valves, and a limited-slip differential from Renntech.

Cosmetic modifications include carbon fiber mirror covers, bottom skirt, roof spoiler, and a matte racing stripe on the hood. A dark window tint can also be seen, adding to the sleeper aesthetic that this wagon is going for.