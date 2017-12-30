The Liberty Walk Lexus LC500 Redefines 'Wide'

The Lexus LC500 is the surprise hit that Japan needed to compete with its European adversaries. It's wildly refined and voluptuous where it counts, and despite the global downturn in GT sales, Lexus continues to build it. To spice up the already-tasty coupe, worldwide tuner Liberty Walk has unrobed a retooled widebody that stretches the LC500's arches and hardened its attitude to create what you see here.

The Yakuza-grade stunner has been obviously massaged, and that's not limited to its fender wells. Two complete versions of the LC500 widebody have been developed, both offering dramatic spins on the original design language. Pronounced lower valances and rivet-style flares made famous by Liberty Walk highlight its differences from the production model, not to mention the Advan wheels that are better off being measured with a yardstick.