600-Horsepower Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept Debuts at SEMA

SEMA 2017 opened on Halloween this year, and Audi Sport has just debuted a couple of concepts to show off its new aftermarket program.

First on the list of Audi's offerings is the TT Clubsport Turbo concept, inspired by the iconic Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car from the 1980s. The TT's 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine has been boosted to 600 horsepower thanks to a new electric-assisted turbocharger, allowing this TT to scamper to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, up to a top speed of nearly 193 mph. The TT Clubsport imitates the Audi 90's look as well, featuring huge racing fender, wider stance, and an adjustable carbon fiber wing.

Car No. 2 from Audi's performance offshoot is an Audi TT RS loaded with Audi Sport's performance parts , which are currently available for the full TT lineup and R8 supercar. This TT RS features an adjustable coilover suspension, Akrapovic-tuned titanium exhaust system, upgraded brakes, lightweight 20-inch wheels wrapped in grippy performance tires, upgraded chassis, and aero pieces for maximum downforce. Step inside to find Audi Sport's new steering wheel featuring carbon fiber shift paddles.

The last car to grace Audi's booth at SEMA this year is McCann Racing's R8 LMS. Motorsport may not have a huge place at the Las Vegas event, but the R8 LMS shares half of its parts with its road-going brother. Since its debut at Geneva in 2015, the R8 LMS has had major success in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, Pirelli World Challenge, and 24 Hours Nürburgring.

SEMA show-goers can find this trio of high-performance Audis on display in the North Hall from through Nov. 3.