Hyundai Builds Elantra Sport Concept for SEMA

In the weeks leading up to the SEMA show in Las Vegas this month, expect to see a ton of flashy concept cars and ridiculous custom builds unveiled. Even Hyundai Motors is getting a piece of the action with multiple customized cars from its lineup.

The latest Hyundai to roll out of the shop is the BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept. Hyundai partnered with Blood Type Racing to tune and customize one of its cars, so don't think for a second that this is just an Elantra Sport with some aero bits tacked on. It's not just a built race car either; BTR has meticulously customized its Elantra to be drivable as comfortably on the road is it is on the track.

“The BTR Edition Elantra Sport takes the Elantra beyond its capable OEM-development roots without sacrificing daily drivability,” said BTR product manager Sam Lee.

The BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept gets its look thanks to an Aerotek front/side/rear lip kit, APR GTC-200 GT rear wing, Diode Dynamic headlights, and BASF Glasurit Arancio Borealis done by AutoArt.

The car has been upgraded particularly for handling, sitting on HSD coilovers with 19 inch SSR GTX01 wheels wrapped in grippy Toyo Proxes T1 Sport tires. It also features a Pierce Motorsports chassis brace, strut brace, and sway bars, plus a Fella Big Brake kit to stop it.

Under the hood, the Sport Concept gets a Devil's Own water/methanol injection kit for power gains and temperature management. It also features a custom tune from BTR, Torcon cold-air intake, and Pierce Motorsports exhaust.

The sporty interior has been restitched and BTR added diamond-stitched floor mats and a SoCalGarageWorks carbon-fiber steering wheel for a premium sports car feel.

You can see this insane Hyundai and more at the SEMA show at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the week of Halloween (Oct. 31 to Nov. 3).