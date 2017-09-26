No, a Supra Turbo Camera Car Didn't Film the Bugatti Chiron 0-400-0 Video

Seemingly everyone saw the Bugatti Chiron's amazing 0-400-0 challenge, featuring the famous former F1 driver, Juan Pablo Montoya. The video was incredibly filmed, featuring multiple aerial shots and a chase angle to capture the mind-bending 42-second run. But what camera car did the Chiron chase, exactly? According to a viral image, the the secret sauce behind the badass video is a 1,250-horsepower Toyota Supra Turbo camera car.

Over the past couple of days, the picture garnered more than 14,700 shares on Facebook and more than 14,800 likes on Instagram.

But is it plausible? Sure, a twin-turbo Supra putting down 1,250 hp is plenty capable to capture footage at high speed. But is it true? Why wouldn't Bugatti just bring another one of its own Concordes on four wheels instead?