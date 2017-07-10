This 554-HP Supercharged, LSx-Powered Subaru Forester Is Wickedly Loud

I'm not much for the whole "LS swap the world" thing, but sometimes, it's way cooler than it has any right being—this is one of those builds. Instead of taking the typical route of airbag suspension and a tune, the crew at Moore Performance took this Subaru Forester, or at least what's left of it, and made "Project Arkham." With a supercharged LSx motor in the front sending mountains of power to the rear, it's a one-off that's sure to set itself apart from the cliche builds of today.

Painted in Joker guise, this thing growls more maniacally than the Batman villain laughs. A 1.9-liter LSA blower sits in the vee of the engine and helps to amp output all the way to 554 horsepower and 534-pound feet of torque. It sends that power through a built GM 4L80-E four-speed auto and finally ends up at the back wheels with the help of an upgraded Subaru rear end.