Mazda RX-7 Enthusiasts Will Celebrate With a Different Sort of Fireworks on July 7

For most Americans, the first week of July is all about cookouts and fireworks. But for others, July celebrates Doritos and fireworks of a different sort. A tradition that started in Japan, 7/7 marks 7's Day, where Mazda RX-7 owners around the world come together to make a whole lot of noise.

Tuner culture here in New York City is far less prominent than on the West Coast, or even in Houston, but it does exist and the passion is definitely real. Last year, tuner culture blog Prime NYC hosted its first 7's Day event in New York.

In true underground form, the organizers kept the event a secret, sending the time and destination of the gathering to select RX-7 owners. It's not so much to create artificial exclusivity as it is to avoid unwanted attention from law enforcement.

This year, Prime NYC will be back at it again, but we won't exactly know what they're up to until eight days from now. In the meantime, check out the amazing 2016 7's Day footage: