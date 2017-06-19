Buy the 4-Door R32 Skyline GT-R That Nissan Never Made

Always wanted a Nissan Skyline GT-R, but your other half won't allow anything but a practical 4-door? The key to any healthy relationship is compromise and understanding. Enter this delightful 4-door GT-R Frankenstein.

A Baltimore Craigslist ad shares what the seller calls "the only thoroughly converted 4-door GT-R R32 in the U.S." Starting life as a 1990 Nissan Skyline GTS-4 Type M, the four-door R32 already has a lot of the running gear necessary for a GT-R conversion, including ATTESA AWD and HICAS 4 wheel steering.

Built with the help of Japan's renowned MINE'S Garage, the GTS-4 Type M's RB20DET was swapped with the GT-R's fire breathing RB26DETT. Modifications also include polished heads and valve covers, R34 GT-R turbo upgrade, a Mishimoto front mount intercooler, Blitz blow-off valve, Blitz turbo timer, oil cooler, single plate racing clutch, short shifter, and more.

But it's not just the running gear. In order to be a true four-door GT-R, the car received full GT-R bumpers, aluminum hood, wide body fenders and even converted GT-R taillights. For an extra dose of aggression, the 4-door is fitted with MINE'S edition BBS LM 2-piece wheels wrapped in brand-new BF Goodrich tires. The stance is lowered with Meister RGT1 coil over suspension.

Last but not least, the interior is fully thought out as well, featuring a full GT-R interior including front seats, steering wheel, gauges, as well as an aftermarket cluster that reads up to 280 km/h.

Via the ad, the seller is asking $25,000 for this 4-door GT-R build, but is it worth it? It's hard to put a figure on a car this unique, but the price of a standard, all-original R32 GT-R actually commands a similar price figure. Do you prefer a high modified 4-door GT-R or an unharassed, original model? Either way, you really can't go wrong with either choice.