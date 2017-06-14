Is the Honda S2000 F20C the Perfect Toyota AE86 Engine Swap?
A Toyota cult icon made better with a Honda heart.
How many of you thought it would be nice if the Toyota Trueno AE86 enjoyed a little extra horsepower without altering the characteristics of its lightweight, high-revving, and responsive engine? The solution is simple, but not easy: swap the 20V 4AGE for the 2.0-liter F20C from the significantly more modern yet equally thrilling Honda S2000.
And that's exactly what was done to this clean AE86 located in California. Check out this well done video from YouTube channel Copaze Films below. Warning: it's pure car porn.
According to the video's description, this Levin AE86's F20C swap was made possible by a handy JSP engine mount conversion kit. Last but not least, custom exhaust, custom fuel lines, and a Koyorad aluminum radiator ensures the car is both tidy and reliable.
But there's something the description didn't mention: this F20C is turbocharged. We barely caught the polished turbine in one of the panning shots of the engine bay:
The bright orange AE86 carries its high-quality theme of form and performance to the exterior as well. The BN Sports kit combined with custom front fenders gives the classic lines some added aggression. Meanwhile, the Endless big brakes that peek from behind a set of copper Volks Racing TE37Vs reveal this AE86 can stop as quickly as it goes.
How would you build your AE86? Let us know in the comment section below.
- RELATEDWatch Running Free's AE86 Drift Team Attack Nikko Circuit and GunsaiThe legendary Running Free drift team brings back that old school cool.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This LSX Swapped AE86 Barely Hold it Together on the DynoThe Driftworks AE86 spins it tires on the dyno as it desperately looks for traction.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Nail-Biting Civic EG Hatch Vs. AE86 Dogfight For The Race WinV8 Supercar's Improved Production Challenge support races once again prove to be the best racing on TV today.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Ryan Tuerck’s Ferrari-Engined Toyota GT86 Drift Circles Around an Actual FerrariThe Italian/Japanese chimera even spits fire.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake a Smoky, Handbrake-y, 360-Degree Ride With Drift King Keiichi TsuchiyaDude is 60 years old. And he's totally still got it.READ NOW