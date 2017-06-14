Is the Honda S2000 F20C the Perfect Toyota AE86 Engine Swap?

How many of you thought it would be nice if the Toyota Trueno AE86 enjoyed a little extra horsepower without altering the characteristics of its lightweight, high-revving, and responsive engine? The solution is simple, but not easy: swap the 20V 4AGE for the 2.0-liter F20C from the significantly more modern yet equally thrilling Honda S2000.

And that's exactly what was done to this clean AE86 located in California. Check out this well done video from YouTube channel Copaze Films below. Warning: it's pure car porn.