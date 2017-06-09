This Ridox Toyota Supra Is '90s JDM At Its Best

What tuner car enthusiasts want is simple: a sexy sports car that looks fast and goes even faster. We want something affordable, cheap, and easy to maintain, that also has a lot of aftermarket support. Bonus points if it can take a ridiculous amount of power without exploding. But there can't be a car that ticks every box, right?

Well, yes. Enter the Toyota Supra MKIV. From its long hood to its outrageous skyscraper wing, there couldn't be a more iconic silhouette that came from Japan in the 1990s. In fact, we picked the instantly recognizable MKIV Supra for the logo of our TunedAF channel.

But it's what enthusiasts do to the Supra that make it so special. Proud Supra owner Ashraff Kamal of Malaysia showed off his gorgeous Ridox wide body MKIV in a video by Tenuk Film.

Check it out below: