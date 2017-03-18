Rednecks With Paychecks Spring Break 2017

They just wanted to do redneck stuff with their friends.

By Truck Staff
http://www.redneckswithpaychecks.com/

For spring break, some truck lovers cruise to Daytona or Panama City in their lifted rigs or perhaps ditch their rides all together and hop on a plane to Cancun. Others choose a different, dirtier path. 

Rednecks With Paychecks is an event held twice a year at a massive, muddy 1000-acre piece of property in Saint Jo, Texas. Here, rednecks from all over converge for a weekend full of mud, music and mayhem.

From the looks of things, the event isn't exactly a celebration of diversity but it looks like the attendants had a good time nonetheless.

The event featured plenty of attractions such as:

• Truck-to-Truck tug-of-war
• Rock crawling course
• Barbie / Hotwheels downhill race
• Mud racing drag strip
• Five-acre freestyle mud pit
• Helicopter tours
• And of course, the RWP bounty hole

Fixin' to attend the next event? Get your tickets here