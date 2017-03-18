Rednecks With Paychecks Spring Break 2017
They just wanted to do redneck stuff with their friends.
For spring break, some truck lovers cruise to Daytona or Panama City in their lifted rigs or perhaps ditch their rides all together and hop on a plane to Cancun. Others choose a different, dirtier path.
Rednecks With Paychecks is an event held twice a year at a massive, muddy 1000-acre piece of property in Saint Jo, Texas. Here, rednecks from all over converge for a weekend full of mud, music and mayhem.
From the looks of things, the event isn't exactly a celebration of diversity but it looks like the attendants had a good time nonetheless.
The event featured plenty of attractions such as:
• Truck-to-Truck tug-of-war
• Rock crawling course
• Barbie / Hotwheels downhill race
• Mud racing drag strip
• Five-acre freestyle mud pit
• Helicopter tours
• And of course, the RWP bounty hole
Fixin' to attend the next event? Get your tickets here!