Mercedes Makes the Ultimate Snowplow Unimog

It’s February and that means that much of the U.S. is still frozen and susceptible to huge snow storms. That’s bad news for the enthusiasts with summer tires on their prized possessions but a welcome challenge for some of the more adventurous vehicles out there. During the Chicago Auto Show, Nissan appealed to the off-road maniac in all of us with their 370Zki, and now, Mercedes is showing off a beast of an entirely different breed. It’s a hulking Unimog made specifically to tackle the toughest of winter conditions and clear the way for the rest of us.

VR Track is a company in Finland and Sweden that helps government agencies and local authorities maintain their infrastructure. Come wintertime, that means some serious plowing, but the winter doesn’t last all year. When the weather switches up, so must VR Track’s business. Instead of plowing roadways, they’ve got to do warm weather tasks like railway maintenance. Looking for new vehicles to fill out their fleet, VR Track needed something versatile and customizable which was still heavy-duty.