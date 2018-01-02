Nissan Executive Hints the Xterra Might Come Back

Nissan’s little off-roader that couldn’t might be making a comeback. The Xterra SUV was discontinued in 2015 due to declining sales, lousy fuel economy, and an unwillingness from Nissan to keep it up to date with safety and emissions standards. Although it was a slow seller in the shadow of high-volume stablemates such as the (more boring) Rogue and Murano, the rugged Xterra found a niche of off-road enthusiasts who wanted something other than a Wrangler.



An interview by WardsAuto with Nissan North America senior vice president of product planning Michael Bunce reveals some good news for the dozens of you who really miss the Nissan Xterra. After asking a few questions about the availability of a V-6-powered Titan (which is still up in the air) Bunce said Nissan is looking at getting back into the off-road SUV segment “very, very closely.”



“We know (via research) the Millennial male, through devices they’re becoming more isolated,” Bunce told WardsAuto. “And they want to reconnect with friends, family, outdoors. And a vehicle is an expression, a way to do that. We’re doing a lot of work in the space to understand that customer very well.”