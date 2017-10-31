This 1988 Jeep Comanche on Craigslist Might Be the Cleanest One in Existence

Based on the photos, this Comanche is without blemish inside and out. The body, the seats, and even the floor mats are pristine and the listing claims no bodywork has ever been done to the truck.



If you’ve been on the search for a perfect Jeep Comanche, you might want to pick this one up while you can. As of this writing, the MJ has been for sale for 18 days which seems like a long time for such a rare find. According to iSeeCars, the average amount of time a car spends on a dealer lot is 33.4 days, but this is not your average used car.



The asking price is $22,500 dollars. You could get a brand new Jeep Renegade or Compass for less than that price, but neither of those has quite the same charm as a perfectly preserved Comanche.