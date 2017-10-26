Nexen Coming Out With a Serious Off-Road Tire

You might think of Nexen as a budget tire brand, but with the all-new Roadian MTX tire, the company is getting serious about off-road performance. The tire is a first for Nexen, which so far has mostly made tires for mainstream passenger vehicles.

The Roadian MTX tire is currently being tested in different types of terrain in Southern California, like mountains, deserts, and highways. The company promises the new tire will blend serious off-road abilities with “silent performance on highway terrain.” Off-road tires are traditionally noisy on regular roads, especially highways. If Nexen can really pull off a “silent” tire that’s good off-road, it could shake up the industry.



The Nexen Roadian MTX gets its performance from blocky lugs that maximize grip and control. It’s the patented block positions that promise to transition well from off-road to on-road driving without making too much noise. It has a reinforced rubber belt that helps with load-bearing durability and a rim protector bar on tires sized 20-inches and up, to keep your wheels safe and pretty.



The biggest thing that sets the Nexen Roadian MTX apart from the competition is the two options for sidewalls. Each tire comes with a different sidewall design that you can choose to fit the look of your vehicle. The sidewall designs even have names: “Beast” and “Machine.” Machine has a traditional look that would look nice on something like a Jeep Wrangler, while the Beast design is a bit more extreme and would be more suited to something like a Ford F-150 Raptor.