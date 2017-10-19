Chevy Introduces Midnight and Dusk Editions of the Colorado ZR2
They don't offer a performance upgrade, but these special editions are pretty damn cool.
Two new appearance packages for the Chevy Colorado ZR2 have been unveiled ahead of their official debut at SEMA in Las Vegas starting later this month. The ZR2 is the off-road performance variant of the popular Colorado mid-size pickup truck and comes with upgrades like off-road suspension, electronic locking front- and rear- differentials, skid plates, hill descent control, and of course, four-wheel drive.
The new Midnight and Dusk appearance packages inspired by times of the day don’t add any performance upgrades, they’re just intended to look cool. The Midnight package follows the trend of other Midnight Chevys like the Silverado with a blacked-out look. It has black paint, black emblems, black wheels, and a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting.
The Dusk appearance package is pretty similar to the Midnight, but it’s available on any color of ZR2. You get the black accents, emblems, light bar, and cool new wheels, but don’t have to commit to a truck blacker than a Buick Grand National.
“The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers even more personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: Midsize, full-size and full-size heavy-duty,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of, truck strategy, performance vehicles and motorsports in a press release. “Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most’ strategy.”
No word yet on pricing or availability, but keep an eye out for these trucks if you’re going to make it to SEMA this year.
- RELATED2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Review: Finally, a Right-Sized Off-Road Pickup Truck WarriorThe Goldlocks of off-roaders, the Chevy Colorado ZR2 is "just right."READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Chevy Colorado ZR2 Is Bashing Into Best in the Desert's General Tire 'Vegas to Reno' RaceHall Racing will compete in the grueling 550-mile racing using a near-stock Colorado ZR2.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Undergo Hardcore Off-Road TestingIn certain cases, smaller is better.READ NOW
- RELATED2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Starts at $40,995The ZR2 trim turns Chevy's mid-sized Colorado pickup truck into a solid off-roader—one that costs far less than bigger bad-boy rigs.READ NOW
- RELATEDCheck Out This Awesome Video Of The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Undergoing TestingFirst off, it looks mean as hell with a lift kit and widened tracks.READ NOW