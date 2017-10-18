Ford Recalls 1.3 Million F-150 and Super Duty Trucks Over Frozen Door Latches

Ford is issuing a safety recall for 1.3 million trucks across North America, affecting 2015 to 2017 model year F-150s and 2017 model year Super Duty trucks. Door latches are at risk of freezing up when wet during the winter months or having a "bent or kinked actuation cable," according to the company.

As a result, doors may not open (not good in an emergency situation) or may not fully close, potentially swinging open while the truck is moving (also very bad). Thankfully, Ford hasn't heard of any related accidents or injuries so far.

To prevent frozen door latches before Old Man Winter comes around, Ford will install water shields over the latches, in addition to fixing any broken actuation cables, free of charge. For Ford pickup owners eager to know if their vehicle is affected, here's the specific roll call:

2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016

2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016

2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016

You can usually find information on when exactly your car or truck was assembled on a door sill sticker. If you cannot get to your F-150 or Super Duty's door sill because you cannot open the door, then yes, your truck is definitely affected.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also lets you enter your VIN on its site to find out whether your vehicle is part of a recall.