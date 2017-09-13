Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Shelby Treatment with the Shelby Baja Raptor

In the midst of European car news and concepts coming out of the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, Shelby American just unveiled details about an American pickup truck. The all-new Shelby Baja Raptor takes the already-extreme Ford F-150 Raptor and cranks it up several notches into the stratosphere of off-road insanity.

Shelby American added a tune, a custom cold-air intake with a high-flow air filter, and a performance aluminum intercooler to bring the horsepower rating up to 525 and the torque up to 610 foot-pounds. It actually didn’t do much with the stock EcoBoost twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 found in the regular Raptor.

While there are no big surprises under the hood, there are a few under the rest of the truck. It has four-corner adjustable Fox Racing Stage 2 suspension allowing it to adapt to any terrain on- or off-road with simple tool-free adjustment. This beast rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with BFGoodrich KM2 35/12.50R18 tires, which should get you pretty much wherever you want to go.

Like with anything bearing the Shelby name, the look of the Shelby Baja Raptor is as extreme as its performance. It has a functional dual-intake ram air hood, custom bumpers and skid plates, a chase rack mounted on the bed with full-size spare wheel mounts, and multiple LED light bars. Power automatic running boards make the Baja Raptor easy to climb into despite the truck’s 3-inch lift. It also gets custom embroidered leather seats, a numbered CSM serial number plate and abundant Shelby badging inside and out.

