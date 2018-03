Scenes From The NASCAR TicketGuardian 500 In Phoenix

Only one track on the NASCAR circuit mixes saguaro cactii with racing, and that's ISM Raceway in Phoenix. The track is about to undergo a $178 million renovation to redefine the fan experience. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Ty Dillon exits Turn 2 during Xfinity series practice on Friday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Ty Dillon again, this time in his Monster series ride during qualifying. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Bubba Wallace takes to the track in his first full season, sporting Richard Petty's classic number. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon warms up. Austin is the only driver that isn't Kevin Harvick to win a race this year. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Ryan Truex During the Xfinity series race on Saturday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Jamie McMurray's crew glides through a pit stop late in the Xfinity race on Saturday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The field rushes into Turn 2 early in the feature race on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Rookie William Byron Cruises through the dogleg at ISM Raceway. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Once the race settled, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick battled for the lead for the rest of the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Brad Keselowski had a disappointing day in the Monster Cup Series race after dominating the Xfinity race a day before. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag in Phoenix. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved