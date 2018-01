Overall winner, the Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Second overall and in the prototype class, the Whelan Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Third overall and in prototype, CORE autosport's Oreca LMP2. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

GT Le Mans class winners, Ford Performance Chip Ganassi Racing's Ford GT. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Second in GTLM, Ford and Ganassi again with the other Ford GT entry. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Third place in GT Le Mans was Corvette Racing's Chevy Corvette C7.R. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Winner of the Rolex 24 GT Daytona class, GRT Grasser Racing Team in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Second In GTD in Daytona was Michael Shank Racing in the Acura NSX-GT3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved