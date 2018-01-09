The Ferrari Challenge North America Series Will Start Using Intel's AI and Drones in Race Broadcasts

Intel says it will begin a three-year partnership with Ferrari to use artificial intelligence and drone-captured video during the six-race Ferrari Challenge North America Series starting in 2018.

Race broadcasts will use Intel's artificial intelligence technologies including the Xeon Scalable platform and the neon Framework in an effort to improve the fan viewing experience and transform the future of tech in motorsports.

The announcement was made during the opening keynote address by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich at the 2018 International CES in Las Vegas on Monday.

According to the news release from Intel: