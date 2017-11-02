Haas: If We Aren't Winning in 10 Years, F1 Was a Bust

Haas F1 became the first American team to enter Formula 1 in 30 years during 2016 under the helm of motorsport guru Gene Haas. The man who has seen vast success in NASCAR believed Formula 1 to be a suitable market just a year ago, and although his North Carolina-based team hasn't been especially prosperous so far, Haas has his eyes set on the bigger picture. In a recent interview with Autoweek, the United States-bred businessman sat down and discussed some of his plans for the racing outfit's future including a 10-year deadline for victory.

The Haas Automation founder, president, and CEO started the interview bluntly when asked why his team wasn't winning despite having the money to do so.

"Winning is something not even in the scope of where we are," Haas explained. "We’re just trying to compete." He continued to mention that the only way his team could take home a victory would be if "some kind of a disaster race" took place, knocking out the top competitors. This, Haas tells, is something that he will need to evaluate if his crew is still in the same position five years down the road.

"I think if after five years we are still way at the back and not where we want to be, then we would have to rethink whether we still want to be in F1."