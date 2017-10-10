Motorsports Photography: The Art Of Racing – IMSA Night Racing At Motul Petit Le Mans

Night racing is a rare treat. It's taxing on drivers and photographers alike. But when it comes together, it makes for striking photography.

By Rip Shaub
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The Motul Petit Le Mans is one of a handful of races in the US that features night racing. We shot the race from end to end but wanted to pull out some photos from the late stages of the race to look at how special it is.

© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
