20th Running Of The Petit Le Mans At Road Atlanta

11:05 a.m. Race Start. Team Penske in their Oreca have won the pole, but lose the top spot to the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi in Turn 1. Penske will retake the lead late in the day, but ESM will win the war and stand atop the podium 10 hours from now.

11:19 a.m. One of the BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM entriesGoes a little deep on Turn 3 and kicks up some Georgia red clay. The apron is steep and is know for knocking less stable cars up onto two wheels as they round the turn.

11:48 a.m. Between Turns 3 nd 4, the Cars pick up speed as they drop down the 8 story high hill and into The Esses. It's a great place to pick up a panning shot of the Corvette Racing C&.R in its now classic yellow livery.

11:58 a.m. Shooting trackside between Turns 4 and 5 is off limits, but steeping away from the track into the woods let's you get partially obscured panning shots through the trees. Those trees perfectly frame the long snout of the Riley Motorsports Team AMG Mercedes AMG GT3. The team would clinch the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Championship after the day's race.

Bill Auberlen and BMW Team RLL's other entry were one of the big stories of the weekend. Auberlen started in his 400th race for BMW Motorsports and their GTLM victory was his 151st win with the team.

12:07 p.m. After Turn 4 is the stretch known as The Esses. Unnumbered, they culminate after the 7 story climb at Turn 5 at the top.

12:13 p.m. SunEnergy Racing also runs an AMG GT3. Here it is in the straight between Turn 5 and 6 picking up speed before the hard breaking into the twin right handers that send the cars back north.

1:20 p.m. Turn 7. Here we spot a German sandwich, tightly grouped through the turn.

2:01 p.m. After the long hike through the woods, we emerge at the stadium section of Turns 10A and 10B. A favorite for fans, this location features a fast left-right combination known for high drama and risky passing. A Porsche Factory Team 911 RSR leads the pack around 10B.

2:09 p.m. A few steps away gives us a view from the other side of 10B as the Alegra Motorsports GTD class 911R takes the turn.

2:18 p.m. Cars exiting 10B swing wide to the left apron and head for the steepest drop on the track. 3GT's Lexus RCF GT3 leads Team Penske and two LMP2 cars to the cliff. There is no Turn 11 at Road Atlanta.

3:54 p.m. We pick up at nearly the same spot, but this time on the inside of the track at driver's right. Paul Miller Racing's Lamborghini Huracan GT3 glides under the bridge that crosses the track on the way to Turn 12.

4:37 p.m. A long hike brings us back to Turn 7, in the inside of the track. (Note the tires in the background are the same from our German sandwich several hours ago.) Fresh off a restart, these GT cars are still closely packed as they head down the back straight for the Turns 10.

5:30 p.m. Standing at the top of Turn 5, just at the bottom of Spectator Hill, gives a head-on view into the Esses as the cars climb back up the hill. Park Place Motorsports' 911 GT3 R leads the way.

5:32 p.m. From the same spot, a closer look at the Team Penske Oreca as it exits Turn 5 and heads for the far end of the track.

5:47 p.m. Heading down into the valley of Turn 4 and looking back up toward Turn 5 gives a nice tail view of the Porsche Factory 911 RSR as it prepares to crest the hill and break right into Turn 5.

6:01 p.m. The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 is looking rough as it heads for The Esses. They were the last car running to go over the line on Saturday, but that dissapointment was short-lived as they won the overall GTD Championship for the season.

6:59 p.m. After a quick break, we are back on the track in darkness as the Alex Job Audi R8 LMS GT3 rounds Turn 1.

7:23 p.m. Back at Turn 3. One of Chip Ganassi's Ford GT entries is illuminated by the white lights of a prototype car as it rounds the turn.