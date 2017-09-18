WEC Lone Star Le Mans Race Day: The Prototypes

Overall winner, the #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid at the start of the race. 6 hours later, after some bruising battles, the #2 would take the checkered flag. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The #1 919 had its share of the lead throughout the day, but ultimately yielded to the Championship leading #2 at the last moments of the race. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

A better look at the 919 Hybrid, since it's the last time we'll be seeing it here. Porsche is exiting WEC, and WEC will not be returning to Austin for the foreseeable future. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Here's how the Porsches looked for most of the day. Running in tandem, and out ahead by themselves. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Toyota was thought to have a better chance this week, as they tend to do better in heat. The number 8 finished 20 seconds back of the leader, for the final spot on the podium. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The #7 Toyota TS050 was assessed a 10 second penalty in the last hour for making contact with an LMP2 car earlier in the race. That sealed its fate and it finished 4th overall, and last in LMP1. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Signatech Alpine Matmut in the Alpine A470 built enough of a lead throughout the day that they able to survive a unscheduled pit for repair in the last 15 minutes of the race. They finished 5th overall and first in LMP2. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The Vaillante Rebellion team had a great day, with their two entries finishing 2-3 in LMP2. Here the #13 shows its tail. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The #31 finished just a few seconds behind its teammate. Shown here during a mid-race driver change as seen from the grandstands. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 leads the season championship race. The team would finish 4-5 in LMP2. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

A closer look at the #38, with the white hood and fin. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The #37 Oreca riding the apron in Turn 19. The Jackie Chan DC livery was a fan favorite over the weekend. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

CEFC Manor TRS Racing also brought two Orecas. The #24 finished a lap down from the LMP2 winner and took 6th in class. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

TDS Racing's Oreca showing its dirt and scars late in the race on Saturday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The G-Drive Oreca was one of the quickest LMP2 cars of the weekend, but had issues during the race and finished 9 laps down from the lead. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved