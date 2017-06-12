NASCAR Trucks race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger finished on the podium in third place. Here he is securing the fifth starting position during qualifying. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Matt Crafton Started third and held his position through the first stage, but finished ninth in his Menards Toyota. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Noah Gragson was the big story in qualifying. The 18 year old took the pole, and then hours later, donned a cap and gown for a track-side pre-race high school graduation ceremony. He'd ultimately finish in seventh. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Gragson's toyota sits next to Austin Self's outside the garges, prior to the race. Self would end up being part of the chain of events that sent Peters flipping end over end. His race was also ended one lap short due to the accident. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The tools of a NASCAR pit official sit on the pit wall, awaiting the race start. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The starting field warms their tires in preparation for the race start. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Enfinger, John Nemechek and second place finisher Chase Briscoe work the draft with the rest of the field under the green flag. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Johnny Sauter in Turn 4 at Texas Motor Speedway. He started second, won the first stage, but ultimately finished eighth. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Gragson's crew swaps tires during an early pit under caution. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Stewart Friesen throws some sparks after an accident. His day would be over, 50 laps short of the finish. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

10 cautions meant plenty of restarts. #4 Christopher Bell held the lead for almost 80 laps before yielding to Chase Briscoe (to his right) for 5 laps. The white flag crash found Bell inches ahead of Briscoe when the yellow came out, handing him the win under caution. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Timothy Peters has a harrowing crash on the second to the last lap of the winstaronlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

