Is This Russian "Forever President" Vladimir Putin's Yacht?

The yacht has few uncovered or non-concealed areas, with a comparatively large flight deck for her size. Supposedly, her most unusual luxury is a 50-by-10-foot indoor pool that can be converted into a dance floor ( see renderings here ).

Although details surrounding Graceful's genesis remain sketchy, we do know some facts about the vessel. Officially launched in 2013, Graceful displaces 2,500 tons, has a steel hull with an aluminum superstructure, features a bulbous bow , and is powered by a pair of 3,100-horsepower diesel engines that push twin screws. Supposedly, she can sleep 14 guests in six rooms, including one large owners suite, two VIP staterooms, and another three guest cabins. The ship is designed to accept a crew complement of 24.

It is no secret that while Vladimir Putin may fancy himself a state employee, he is one of if not the richest man in the world —and he clearly has a penchant for the finer things. One of those things appears to be a unique super yacht with a rather opaque existence.

So what does a judo gi-wearing "forever president" at the controls of the world's largest nuclear arsenal do to relax beyond riding shirtless on powerful steeds and hitting the weight room with his number two man? Perhaps it includes taking a spin on the 269-foot super yacht named Graceful.

There is no doubt about it: For better or worse, Vladimir Putin has been on one hell of a roll. Since the conclusion of the 2014 Winter Olympics, the man has seized territory thought impossible to seize, consolidated power in the Middle East, injected doubt into America's democratic process, caused near hysteria on Capital Hill, and seen solidarity among NATO and the European Union begin to fray.

Russian Federation/Wikicommons Putin and his family aboard his private yacht in more quaint times. Photo taken in 2002.

Beyond her basic stats, Graceful is interesting on a number of levels. First off, her owner officially remains anonymous. This is not unheard of by any means—but in the yachting world, and especially when it comes to those owned by Russian business kingpins, the level of anonymity surrounding Graceful is less than common. Second, although she was designed by H2 Yacht Design and outfitted by Blohm and Voss in Germany, she was constructed in Russia's Sevmash shipyards on the White Sea, which is far better known for building nuclear submarines and oil derricks than super yachts.

There has also been talk that the Graceful is captained by a Russian with an extensive naval background. Another interesting aspect of the ship's short history is that it has spent a tremendous amount of time in Putin's beloved Sochi—Russia's resort town on the Black Sea. Sochi has hosted the Olympics and a slew of other high-profile international sporting events in recent years, and is the location of lavish properties directly associated with the Russian ruler, some of which have murkier origins than others. Although Sochi offers some of the best weather within Russia, it is not exactly what comes to mind as an ideal home base for the average billionaire's super yacht...but it would be for Putin.

Marcus Brandt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The yacht 'Graceful' of Russian President Vladimir Putin is moored at the port of Sochi.