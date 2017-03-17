Arrow Missile Intercepts Syrian SAM Fired At Israeli Jets Following Strikes

Arrow 3 is a midcourse ballistic missile interceptor system , and was never meant to counter surface-to-air missiles or even aircraft. It was primarily designed to counter ballistic missiles launched form Iran, but it can also be used to counter those launched from Arab states and even work as an anti-satellite weapon. Arrow, now in its third evolutionary configuration, has been developed over 20 plus years. It occupies the "top tier" of Israel's layered missile defense concept, with David's Sling, (and the Patriot to some degree) and finally Iron Dome fulfilling its lower layers. Arrow 3 just became operation in January and this was the first operational use of an Arrow missile.

It is possible that some of the SA-5s, or whatever missiles were launched by Syrian forces, were fired in "ballistic" mode as a defensive measure. During a ballistic launch, SAMs are fired unguided toward a suspected threat to put that threat on the defensive, or as an act of desperation because the target can't be successfully acquired by the system's fire control radar. The missiles either self destruct once reaching a high altitude or continue on their ballistic trajectory once their rocket motors burn out. It is possible that Israel's integrated air defense system, and the Green Pine radar system that provides tracking and targeting for Arrow 3 in particular, picked up the ballistic track of the telephone pole sized SA-5 and categorized the threat as a short-range ballistic missile and engaged it as such.

This may be the first time a surface-to-air missile was shot down by another ground-based air defense system.

The launch of the Arrow missile activated Israel's rocket alert system along the country's eastern border, with sirens going off as far as the West Bank, and explosions were heard after the sirens had sounded.