This '80s Promo Video Will Make You Want A F-20 Tigershark So Freaking Bad

Today the Tigershark concept lives on to a certain degree in aircraft like the JAS-39, JF-17, and advanced fighter-trainers like the FA-50. Some of the F-5E/F Tigers IIs still in service have been extensively upgraded to give them similar if not superior avionics to the F-20. But even with these upgrades, these jets lack the Tigershark's upgraded mechanical systems and extreme performance. Maybe the closest thing to a modern F-20 was Northrop Grumman now defunct T-X contender, the Model 400. Sadly we may never know what this jet's true performance capabilities were.

In some ways the F-20 makes more sense now than it did 30 plus years ago. As fighter aircraft have become so expensive to procure and maintain, some countries are left with fleets that are just a shadow of their previous selves. Not just that, but the digital avionics revolution has resulted in a higher focus on sensors and sensor fusion than on an aircraft's size or raw performance. And many of these systems have shrunk considerably in recent years making them lighter and more adaptable to smaller fighter aircraft designs.

For instance, today a small but powerful AESA radar can easily fit into the F-20's tight nose cone. Additionally, the almost total reliance on smart weapons by western air forces, which are becoming ever smaller and more accurate, mean that aircraft that could carry large payloads are not as useful for most missions as they once were. A single F-20 carrying four 1,000lb GPS guided bombs can take out four targets in any weather conditions reliability. The same jet could be loaded up with 16 Small Diameter Bombs, giving it a high-volume, rapidly targetable, standoff precision striking capability. Such striking potential was just a dream back in the mid 1980s.

Simply put, the old days of needing multiple fighters to attack a single target are long gone, and a single fighter can now attack multiple targets on a single sortie, regardless of the jet's size. Finally, the F-20 is a small target, both visually and on radar. Combined with the latest electronic warfare systems, far less capable aircraft have been proven to be a handful for even America's F-15C/Ds. While an aircraft like the F-20 may not be able to go "downtown" into a "triple-digit" SAM engagement zone with ease, for most all other missions, including providing air sovereignty, an upgraded F-20 would be more than good enough.