Awesome Photos Show Early Days of Canada's Most Elite Special Operators

Most countries are tight-lipped about their special operations forces, and their activities. Canada, which has a very active group of elite units conducting sensitive missions at home and abroad, is no exception. So it was a pleasant surprise when the Canadian Forces’ official Twitter account posted a number of unusual pictures from the very early days of the country’s secretive Joint Task Force 2 (JTF 2) on March 10, 2017. This is the country's "Tier One" force, equivalent to the U.S. Army’s Delta Force or the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six.

The four photographs show operators training to rappel from CH-146 Griffon helicopters and down the side of a building, assaulting a mock suspect vehicle and stacking up outside a building. They wear blue uniforms and have only a limited amount of gear, while carrying an assortment of regular and suppressed 9mm Heckler and Koch MP5 submachine guns with red-dot sights and Sig-Sauer pistols with flashlights underneath the muzzle. All in all, the troops look more like a police-style special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team than a military organization. This reflects the unit’s very early history and origins.

Canadian Forces

“By the early 1990s, the continuing efforts of the Federal government to combat its enormous deficit led to continuing deep budget cuts to all government departments,” Canadian Army Col. Bernd Horn, who served as deputy commander of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM), wrote in a 2012 monograph for the U.S. Joint Special Operations University. “Faced with financial constraints, the requirement to pay overtime to members of the SERT – a force that had been in existence for years but had not yet deployed – as well as the requirement to continually rely on military airlift and other support provided the impetus for change,” he continued. “Moreover, the military in the post-Cold War era was also amenable to taking on new roles.”

Canadian Forces