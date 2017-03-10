Watch A-10s Lob Laser-Guided Bombs At Remote-Controlled Humvees

"Generally, the ranges have to buy soft targets that are made of plywood and cardboard. An alternative to these soft targets is to use a vehicle that has been deemed excess or unserviceable… Finding valuable ways to utilize excess property, vehicles and equipment on the range provides our aircrews realistic tactical targets and saves a significant amount of money. Last year, over a thousand vehicles were reutilized on ranges, saving thousands of dollars."

"We typically acquire tanks, self-propelled and towed artillery, armored personnel carriers, (shipping) containers, Humvees and construction equipment. Once at the range the vehicles are prepped to go on range as targets. In some cases targets require no modification and can go directly onto the range to be used, but quite often we will make modifications to make them look more realistic.”