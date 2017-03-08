U.S. Marines Secretly Set Up Artillery Base North of Raqqa

In March 2016, the Pentagon confirmed that U.S. Marines had quietly set up an artillery base south of Mosul, Iraq after one of the individuals at the site died in an Islamic State attack. Now, the leathernecks appear to have secretly moved into northern Syria on a similar mission. Marines and 155mm M777 howitzers from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Group have moved into the country to support Washington-backed rebels who are gearing up to eject the brutal terrorists from their de facto capital Raqqa, according to a report by The Washington Post’s Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Dan Lamothe. The revelation comes just days after pictures appeared on social media of American special operations forces moving very publicly into the contested Syrian city of Manbij.

"For the base in Syria to be useful, it must be within about 20 miles of the operations U.S.-backed forces are carrying out," Gibbons-Neff and Lamothe explained. "That is the estimated maximum range on many rounds fired from the M777 howitzer." They added that rocket-boosted, GPS-guided Excalibur shells have a range of nearly 30 miles. For operations within a densely populated area like Raqqa and its suburbs, these precision-guided projectiles would be critical as American troops would undoubtedly try to avoid causing collateral damage and killing innocent civilians.

US Army A US Army M777 at Kara Soar in 2016.

The Marines' latest deployment would also be the first time the Pentagon has sent regular troops into Syria proper, marking a significant escalation there in the American campaign against Islamic State. Previously, American forces in the country had generally been limited to special operators working with local fighters. An unnamed Pentagon official told Military.com that the Marines had been on the ground "weeks ago" and had multiple batteries of howitzers in place. U.S. Army High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS) batteries had blasted targets inside the country, but from sites in neighboring Turkey and Jordan. These increasingly popular weapons consist of a six-round 227 mm rocket launcher on the back of an otherwise-standard 6x6 truck. The GPS-guided M31 rocket has a 200-pound warhead and can hit targets more than 40 miles away. The local artillery support will likely be essential if Syrian forces expect to retake Raqqa any time soon. If the Iraqi-and Kurdish-led offensive to liberate the city of Mosul, which began in October 2016, is any indication, the rebel troops could be looking at a months-long fight. Even with daily coalition air strikes and artillery fire, Islamic State continues to hold out in the eastern portion of the Iraqi city thanks to tunnels, human shields, and other reinforced positions.

US Army A US Army HIMARS launcher fires a rocket during a training exercise in Kuwait.