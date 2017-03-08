Littoral Combat Ship Fires Its First Vertical Launch Hellfire Missile

What we are talking about here is a system that is being deployed specifically to counter swarming boat attacks, and it should be quite capable of doing so—at least until its magazine runs dry. But what is left on the table is the multi-role function that was lost with the cancellation of NLOS, especially in regards to that system's range. NLOS could have been used to attack targets well over-the-horizon, such as other vessels or targets on shore. As such, LCSs could have provided special operations forces precision air support at standoff ranges in low and medium threat environments. The Hellfire system, on the other hand, has a much narrower mission set.

It is just another aspect in which the Littoral Combat Ship concept has not lived up to its hype—a failed "Power Point" weapon system that now features a patchwork of capabilities that offer questionable utility in actual combat situations. As recent history has shown us, even in relatively low-threat littoral combat environments, $2 billion Aegis-equipped destroyers are called in to do the heavy lifting, not the Navy's overgrown aluminum jet boats. Additionally, it's odd that the two places where swarming boat tactics are alive and well, the Strait of Hormuz and Mandeb Strait, the Littoral Combat Ships are nowhere to be found. In fact, the fleet is still mired in retraining and other issues after the program was restructured following a series of high profile mechanical incidents, and one LCS crew remains stuck in Asia because of this. Also of note, the first four LCS ships are now test and training ships and will not be deployed operationally.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, calls for axing the so called "up-gunned" frigate version of the Littoral Combat Ship are growing louder, especially as the Navy is set to receive a large influx of funds under the Trump administration. House Armed Services Committee Chairman and outspoken critic of the LCS, John McCain, made it clear last week that he intends to reexamine the entire frigate program, especially in reflection of the realities of modern naval warfare and operational needs. McCain said:

"The frigate acquisition strategy should be revised to increase requirements to include convoy air defense, greater missile capability and longer endurance...When you look at some of the renewed capabilities, naval capabilities, that both the Russians and the Chinese have, it requires more capable weapon systems."

There is also timing of procuring this new frigate. The 2018 budget is slated to include a block buy of 12 of these ships, which means that studying the possibility to move the purchase to a new platform, or further adapting the LCS with needed capabilities, will be a challenge. As such, there are calls to slow the purchase so that the same mistakes that spurred the LCS in the first place are not further extrapolated in frigate form.

USNI News states: