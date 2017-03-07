U.S. Army M1 Abrams Tanks in Europe Are Getting Explosive Reactive Armor

Reactive armor was a key piece of the Army's Tank Urban Survival Kit (TUSK), which General Dynamics Land Systems crafted in the late 2000s. The only problem here is that in urban warfare, tanks have to work with infantry, who might not be thrilled about being so close to the explosive bricks no matter how they’re oriented. Time and time again, history has shown the cramped confines of cities give defending troops an advantage over relatively slow and large armored vehicles as they navigate the streets.

“If you have dismounts on the ground and they're working in close proximity of the tank, you'd want to angle the tiles down so if there was a blast, it would go out and down to minimize the effect against Soldiers nearby,” Dilling added. “If you were in an urban environment and you had adversaries shooting from second or third stories or even on rooftops and the tiles were activated, the blast would push out and upwards toward the threat.”

Fighting in built up areas would be a given in any prospective European conflict, given the densely populated nature of much of the continent. The capitals of NATO members Estonia and Latvia are both less than 200 miles from Russian border—or one tank of gas for a company of T-72B3.

This is why the Army has been working to add a so-called active protection system to the Abrams, as well as the Bradley fighting vehicles, Strykers and the future Armored Multipurpose Vehicle (AMPV). Though manufacturers and military forces are understandably tight-lipped about the specifics, these systems—including Israel’s Trophy and Russia’s Arena—generally link a physical interceptor of some sort to radars, infrared optics or other sensors. When the system detects an incoming projectile, it fires its own to shoot the threat out of the sky or blow it up. See one in action on the battlefield here.

Of course, these systems have many of the same disadvantages of reactive armor. The systems have a limited number of shots and armor crews generally cannot reload them from the safety of their vehicles. In addition, the intercepting projectiles might be just as much of a threat to nearby troops under the right circumstances, depending on the equipment’s design.

As such, the Army’s end game has moved close and close to a directed energy weapon for active protection. A laser would pose a significantly lower threat to supporting soldiers and reloading would only be a matter of a recharging the batteries. Unfortunately, those systems aren’t likely to be ready until 2030 at the very earliest.

Of course, there's no guarantee Russia's flagging economy will support Kremlin plans to buy the hundreds of T-14s or other weapons. And regardless, Moscow has generally preferred to use economic and political pressure, political and para-military proxies and other "hybrid" activities to exert influence on its neighbors rather than open, conventional warfare.

In the meantime, American tankers in Europe will stare down Russia with vehicles covered in high-explosive tiles.

