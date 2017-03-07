After North Korean Missiles Fly, THAAD Missile Defense Suddenly Arrives  

The US is using North Korea's most recent missile test as a springboard for justifying THAAD's presence on the Korean Peninsula, with Admiral Harry Harris Jr., head of the US Pacific Command, stating yesterday that the “continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday’s launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea.”

All this comes as the US and South Korea are undergoing their annual "Foal Eagle" war games, which always causes heightened tensions on the Peninsula, and as a new American President has yet to clarify his administration's policy towards North Korea. It also comes as the gulf between Beijing and Pyongyang appears to be widening at an accelerated pace. This development is especially troublesome because China has been long-viewed as the one power that could actually have a serious impact on North Korea's strategic and geopolitical trajectory.

The arrival of THAAD in the region will certainly disgruntle China who has long argued against its deployment, positing that THAAD poses a threat to the credibility of their own nuclear deterrent capabilities and thus the strategic balance in the region. But with Kim Jong Un pushing to obtain long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads as fast as possible and at all costs, Beijing has little grounds to argue against THAAD's deployment. This reality certainly won't help when it comes to deteriorating relationship between the once extremely close neighbors, and just because China's arguments against THAAD's deployment may be weakened by North Korea's actions, Beijing will surely respond militarily to its presence.

The strategic picture on the Korean Peninsula continues to morph in unprecedented ways, as does that of the region as a whole. Hold on folks, it's going to be a wild ride.

