Spec Ops MC-130 Provides Forward Arming And Refueling Point For F-22 Raptors

This is the job of the MC-130 community, which now flies the MC-130J Commando II. These aircraft are multi-role, being able to interdict at low-level into enemy territory at night to deliver special operations forces, material, or to refuel thirst spec-ops helicopters. They can also take this capability and port it over to the ground, hauling in many thousands of pounds of jet fuel and ground crews that can fuel up aircraft that have landed. And these can be virtually any aircraft, including 5th generation jet fighters.

This is exactly what the 1st Special Operations Squadron and F-22s from Tyndall AFB were practicing at Hurlburt Field this week, using a single MC-130J to "hot pit" refuel a trio of thirsty Raptors. Because the F-22s don't have to shut down their engines during the fueling evolution they can not only be back in the air faster, but they are much less susceptible to breaking while on the ground. The thing about these operations is that theoretically, everything has to be "flown in," but that's not necessarily a bad thing as it gives the enemy little advance notice that the airfield we become active. Another transport aircraft could also bring along ordnance and technicians to re-arm the F-22s before going on their way. This could drastically increase the Raptor's sortie rate and presence near or over enemy territory.Under another variation of this type of exercise, a handful of F-22s could actually sustain operations out of a remote airfield for a finite period of time. Many of these tenets, along with the need to get high-end force multiplying assets into a combat zone as fast as possible, are the impetus behind the "Rapid Raptor" concept that the USAF has been evolving for a few years now.