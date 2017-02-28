This Russian Spetsnaz Weapons Training Montage Is Pretty Hard Core
A little peek into the training of a modern Spetsnaz special operations unit.
Russia's elite Spetsnaz special operations group have a storied past that spans the entirety of the Cold War. Today, they are highly active once again—this time, on the shadowy battlefields that Russia has engaged itself on over the last three years. A recent video montage highlighting some of these elite soldiers' weapons drills has been released—and although parts of it seem a bit more based in '80s action movie nostalgia than in reality, it's still impressive.
In recent years, Russia has moved to evolve, modernize and better integrate its special operations capabilities. Some of their gear, structure and tactics have been adapted to more closely mirror those found under America's Special Operations Command (SOCOM). Spetsnaz units in particular have put this new doctrine to work successfully in Syria, where they have been integral in leveraging Assad's army, Hezbollah fighters supplied by Iran and Russian airpower into real military victories.
Spetsnaz involvement in the ongoing fight in Ukraine is much more nebulous, even by Russia's own admission, but suffice it to say their presence in that theatre has been openly felt since the first "little green men" descended onto the Crimean Peninsula three years ago. And that's really how the Kremlin seems to like to keep the perception of their elite special forces—they can be everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis Video Of MARSOC Marines Undergoing Tactical Driving Training Is IntenseThe road is a dangerous place for America's special operations soldiers.READ NOW
- RELATEDRussian Special Operations Commando Seen Wearing Hezbollah Patch In SyriaIt’s not like the US hasn’t been accused of doing similar things recently.READ NOW
- RELATEDUS Special Ops MRZR Buggies Full of Javelin Missiles Spotted Near MosulSOCOM's tricked-out Polaris ATVs are getting their fight on against ISIS.READ NOW
- RELATEDDeadly SEAL Raid In Yemen Signals Shift In Anti-Terror Strategy Under TrumpTaking out terror leaders almost exclusively by drone is likely a thing of the past under Trump.READ NOW
- RELATEDRussia Breaks Arms Control Treaty By Deploying Land-Based Cruise MissilesCritical arms control agreements between Russia and the US are eroding.READ NOW