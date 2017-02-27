Soldiers Can Look Like Star Wars Bounty Hunters With This Crazy Helmet 

It looks like it belongs in the latest science fiction action movie, and seems like it could be more at home on Kylo Ren's head than on a real soldier's, but this helmet is very much real. Japan's Devtac, along with the Trust International Group, are working on a new modular ballistic headgear, dubbed Ronin II, aimed at giving special operations and special tactics units more protection, and more flexibility, than what their current headgear offers.

The markets for combat headgear, and especially maxillofacial shields, have exploded in recent years. The hockey-like helmets that special operators have worn for decades have given way to much more specialized cranial protection. Meanwhile, the ability to attach ballistic face shields to existing helmet, especially those worn by helicopter crews, have become the norm. (This has, incidentally, also led to some pretty surreal and sinister pieces of art.) Yet it seems most special operations soldiers still aren't happy with their helmet choices.

Elaborate helmet systems have been in development with an eye on integrating wearable technologies, such as helmet-mounted displays and augmented reality glasses, and to lessen the chances that its wearer would experiencing traumatic brain injury during a blast from an IED. But even the most basic of these units remain bulky, like a motorcycle helmet, and It seems that for many special operations units, less is often more when it comes to headgear and other wearables. With this in mind, the need for a platform that offers enhanced protection and a high level of customization without the bulk is clearly there. This seems to be where relatively tiny Devtac is trying to find a niche, offering a new headgear that includes a high degree of ballistic protection (level 3A), not just for the head but also the face and eyes, in a relatively streamlined package.