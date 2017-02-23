Four F-5E Tiger IIs Can Fit Inside a Boeing 747

Jordan has been trying to liquidate its retired F-5E Tiger II fleet for years now, and a quartet of these jets recently found themselves hitching a ride inside a chartered cargo jet. The aircraft are said to have been hauled from Jordan to Florida, with a stop-over in Germany, aboard an Atlas Air 747-400F . As you can see in the photos below, the F-5s, with their wings and tail sections detached, had plenty of room to spare in the jumbo jet's cargo hold.

When countries buy second or even third-hand aircraft, part of their acquisition plan often includes having the jets updated and overhauled. For the F-5, which at one time roared around the skies across the globe in great numbers, Northrop Grumman's St. Augustine facility is a prime choice for such work. The facility has been used to keep the Navy and the Marine Corps 41 adversary F-5N/Fs flying. It was also where a handful of F-5F "Franken-Tigers" were remanufactured due to an urgent Navy requirement for lower-time two-seat F-5s.

International F-5 operators also use the facility to enhance their own F-5 fleets. For instance, Tunisia has a contract with Northrop Grumman to upgrade 12 of its F-5s at the facility, a process which is slated to end in 2018. Other countries also have aerospace industries that are capable of upgrading the F-5 and have upgrade packages already designed to do so, such as Turkey and Brazil.

Even if the F-5s were airworthy, flying them across great distances—and especially large stretches of ocean—is problematic. Most F-5s were never fitted with aerial refueling capabilities, so "dragging" them across the ocean behind a tanker is not possible. The only other option would be to hop-scotch around from land base to land base. This increases risk, is expensive, and takes time. It also presents a huge logistical undertaking and some airports don't have start carts (huffers) needed to wake the F-5E's J85 turbojet engines.

With this in mind, removing the Tiger II's wings and tail and stuffing the jets in a transport ends up being the easier option. Even the Navy came to this conclusion when it acquired a large batch of low-time, late-build F-5Es from the Swiss Air Force to replace their aging F-5E adversary aircraft. Instead of attempting to fly them to the U.S., they just packed them in a KC-130T one at a time and flew them over the Pond as cargo.