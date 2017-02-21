This Is the Best Angle of a Blue Angel Diamond Departure You Will Ever See

I have spent weeks at NAF El Centro over the years snapping some of my favorite photos in my portfolio. The fact that the base has no permanent aircraft and is located near a remote rural town has zero impact on the esprit de corps of the sailors that work there. Of all the bases I have been to, El Centro is the most welcoming and its staff is consistently top notch.

Above all else, their public affairs team is absolutely passionate about and creative when it comes to keeping the public interested and informed about the hard work that goes on there. Do yourself a favor and mark the El Centro Air Show on your calendar—it may not be the biggest in the US, but when it comes to air shows on military bases, it has the most heart.

As you can see the public affairs team goes the extra mile to get the media absolutely as close to the action as possible. NAF El Centro is truly a unique place: