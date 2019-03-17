Air Controller Wowed By Pilot's Ability To See Mystery Object Over Las Vegas With Night Vision

Around 9pm local time on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, an air ambulance helicopter was flying roughly 15 miles west of central Last Vegas when something odd caught his aided eye. During an exchange with an air traffic controller, the pilot of Mercy Air 21, an Agusta 119 Koala helicopter, noted spotting an unidentified object some distance from his position and only he was likely able to see it in the darkness as he was wearing night vision goggles (NVGs). The controller responded that he had nothing on radar in the area where he was seeing the object, but when he heard the pilot could only see it through his NVGs, he responded with amazement.

Our good friend @Aircraftspots mentioned the odd exchange on twitter and posted the audio to Soundcloud, which you can listen to in full below. Apparently, he was tipped off to it by fellow Twitter user and aviation aficionado @KE6ZGP.

You can hear the pilot alert the controller to spotting something over the "Southern Hills area." This is not a topographic landmark, it is a hospital in the southwest corner of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. He notes that the objects appears to be at around 7,000 feet and that it could be a balloon or "something along those lines" and that it is unlit.

Air Methods Facebook Page An A119 Koala like the one involved in the radio exchange.

The controller responds saying he doesn't see it, but that doesn't mean there isn't something out there. The pilot then informs him that he has night vision goggles on and that he can only see it through the goggles. The controller seems pretty amazed with the pilot's capabilities, responding "oooh that's awesome."

Google Earth The red arrow is the location of South Hills Hospital and the red outlined area is a window roughly 15 miles west of McCarran International Airport. Our best guess on where the helicopter was that spotted the object.

We ran back the tracking data Flightradar24 had during the time of the radio exchange and we couldn't find anything unusual in the area where the pilot saw the object and we couldn't find Mercy Air 21 definitively either. This isn't surprising as lower-flying aircraft have spotty tracking in that area. We did find an air ambulance helicopter that briefly appeared over the western Las Vegas metropolitan area at around the right time of the radio call. According to @Aircraftspots, that aircraft, N608CF, doesn't historically use the Mercy Air 21 callsign. Still, it is the same type as the one that does and appears to be owned by the same company—Air Methods. So it is possible that this was the helicopter communicating with air traffic control, although its position is closer to the center of Las Vegas than it should be, at least based on the positioning call given by the air traffic controller in the recorded audio.

Flightradar24 N608CF, a A119 owned by Air Methods Corp, appeared just for a moment over West Las Vegas around the time of the radio call.

Really, all that doesn't matter that much. What we are left with here is an interesting piece of air traffic control audio more than an unexplained sighting of a pressing or extremely extraordinary nature. As the pilot notes, it could have been some sort of a balloon, but it does seem a bit odd spotting an unlit balloon at night, with night vision goggles, from miles away. The altitude is also interesting, 7,000 feet isn't exactly low. But without more information and/or additional witnesses, we don't have much to warrant further investigation. At least not yet. We have reached out to Air Methods to see if the pilot can give us any more info on the incident. Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com