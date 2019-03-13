U.S. Special Operators Are Getting New Sniper Rifles For The Second Time In Six Years

Barrett is best known for its iconic .50 caliber M82 and M107 rifles , which have been in service across the U.S. military since the 1980s. The company now makes a variety of bolt-action, semi-automatic, and select-fire rifles, including its own derivatives of the ubiquitous AR-15/M16 family , as well as belt-fed machine guns .

“The United States Department of Defense announced today that Barrett has been selected to provide their MRAD as the U.S. Special Operations Command Advanced Sniper Rifle system, designated as Mk 21,” the company's statement said . “This marks the first time in history that a father and son have had rifle designs adopted by the US military: Ronnie Barrett with M107 and Chris Barrett with Mk 21.”

The Pentagon first announced Barrett had received the contract for Advanced Sniper Rifles (ASR), with an estimated value of up to almost $50 million over five years, in its daily contracting announcement on Mar. 11, 2019 . The Tennessee-headquartered gunmaker subsequently confirmed it had gotten the deal and that the MRAD was the weapon in question in a press release posted on Mar. 12, 2019 .

U.S. military special operations forces are set to get new bolt-action Barrett Multi-Role Adaptive Design sniper rifles, or MRADs, which operators can readily reconfigure to fire any of three different calibers depending on the mission requirements. The new weapons will help U.S. Special Operations Command streamline its sniper rifle inventories and expand its capabilities, but comes less than six years after a previous contract for entirely different guns that was supposed to meet many of the same basic goals.

It is not clear from Barrett’s statement or from the Pentagon announcement what the exact configuration of the Mk 21 version of the MRAD will be. Since unveiling the rifle publicly in 2010, the company has offered it with a variety of different barrels, ranging in length from 20 to 27 inches. All of these can accept various different muzzle devices, including those that work with quick-detach suppressors. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has only released limited details about its requirements for the ASR since publicly announcing the program in late 2017. The main requirement was for an individual to be able to rapidly and easily swap out a limited number of parts in order to convert the rifle to fire any one of three calibers – 7.62x51mm NATO, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum – as necessary. This eliminates the need for separate weapons to fire each of these rounds, offering special operations units added operational flexibility and reducing strain on the logistics and maintenance chains.

Barrett An MRAD rifle in one of its many configurations.

SOCOM also said that it wanted the rifles specifically to give snipers the ability to target opponents at ranges beyond 1,640 yards. The .300 and .338 Norma Magnum cartridges will help close the range gap between existing bolt-action sniper rifles in 7.62x51mm and .300 Winchester Magnum and larger .50 caliber anti-materiel rifles, such as Barrett’s own M107. The ASR is primarily slated to replace the remaining variants of the Mk 13 rifle family, which are derivatives of the Remington 700 in .300 Winchester Magnum. Being able to use older stocks of 7.62x51mm ammunition would allow snipers to readily use the rifles for low-cost training at shorter ranges.

USMC A Marine Corps sniper holds a Mk 13 Mod 7 rifle. This service is in the process of replacing its M40A6 rifles with these guns, which have been the primary arm of SOCOM snipers for years now.