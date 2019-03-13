Japan Buying Joint Strike Missiles For Its F-35As Is A Much Bigger Deal Than It Sounds

It was recently announced that Norway's Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and Japan's Ministry Of Defense have inked a deal to procure the first of what is likely to become a robust stockpile of Joint Strike Missiles (JSM). The cruise missile fits inside the confines of the F-35A's internal weapons bays, and clearly, they are being bought with Japan's F-35As in mind, but the acquisition gives its military far more capability than just a new anti-ship missile and it is yet another sign of Japan's morphing military and strategic posture.

The JSM is based on Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and was developed in partnership with Raytheon. The JSM has a top range of roughly 350 miles and a low altitude penetration range of about half that. It carries a 500lb warhead and is guided by a navigation suite that includes GPS, INS, and terrain mapping—the latter of which will help out greatly in GPS denied environments. JSM has an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker for extremely precise terminal homing. Kongsberg Defense describes how the missile's targeting and terminal homing function works as such:

"The JSM features sophisticated target acquisition with Autonomous Target Recognition (ATR) facilitated by an imaging infrared seeker. Advanced recognition algorithms provide capability to identify targets to ship class and prevent attack of white/neutral shipping. There is a 100% confidence in separation of “white”and “red” shipping. The JSM mission planning system incorporates a national database with a library of potential targets. A sub-set of the target library is down-loaded to the JSM prior to launch. For each target class in the data base there will be a set of recognition characteristics, a default aim point position together with a corresponding warhead fuze profile, and default missile end-game tactics. Prior to launch, the operator may inspect and modify the end-game tactics and aim point. Kongsberg will provide customers with a software application package and training for target library development."

Raytheon JSM seen during fit checks inside an F-35A's weapons bay.

It also has a two-way data-link for connectivity throughout its mission, allowing for the launch aircraft to keep tabs on its progress, abort its mission, or even retarget the missile in-flight. JSM is built to be very maneuverable and to be able fly a round-about path to its target in complex littoral environments in order to give it the best chance at surviving. All of this is packed into a stealthy and highly agile airframe that can be slung under the wings of just about any tactical jet or packed into the F-35's weapons bays. So, we are talking about an incredibly flexible, near dream-like weapon here. But the most intriguing part of all is that it isn't just an anti-ship cruise missile—it is also fully capable of attacking targets on land. Let me put that another way—Japan is arming itself with a very capable land attack cruise missile that can be fired from its most advanced warplane.

USAF F-16C from Edwards AFB flies with a test JSM under its wing.

Japan has never fielded a land attack capable cruise missile. Some would heavily argue that doing so goes against Article VI of its constitution. But the way Article IV is being looked at is rapidly changing within the Japanese political apparatus. Japan is shedding its passive, inward looking, self-defense oriented military posture for a new expeditionary and outward looking one. Maybe the biggest sign of this is the fact that the Japanese MoD has admitted that their Izumo class aircraft carriers are just that, aircraft carriers, not 'helicopter carrying destroyers,' by purchasing 42 F-35Bs to fill their decks. Not since World War II has Japan fielded a flattop with fixed-wing aircraft capability.

