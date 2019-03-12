US Navy Destroyers And Royal Navy Ships Use These Big Blow-Up Anti-Ship Missile Decoys

The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers have a comprehensive suite of defenses to shield against anti-ship missiles, including chaff canisters, active decoys that generate confusing electromagnetic signatures, electronic warfare suites, and “hard kill” close-in weapon systems. But they also have the ability to launch passive radar-reflecting decoys that inflate like a huge, oddly-shaped beach ball to entice incoming missiles, a system that came by way of the United Kingdom. Now, the U.K. Royal Navy, which was first to adopt these decoys, is looking to buy an improved design as it looks to expand its global reach.

Jane’s 360 was first to report the United Kingdom was looking for a new floating decoy as part of a program known as the Naval Passive Off-Board Decoy (N-POD), on Mar. 3, 2019. This new system will replace the existing IrvinGQ Outfit DLF-3B that the Royal Navy uses at present across various classes of warships and smaller craft, including offshore patrol vessels and minesweepers. This is the same one the U.S. Navy has on its Arleigh Burkes, but the service has given it its own designation as the Mk 59 decoy launching system.